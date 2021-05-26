USS Shiloh May 26, 2021 Underway

210526-N-JW440-1369 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 26, 2021) Sailors fire a M2HB .50 caliber gun during a qualification exercise aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)

