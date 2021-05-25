USS Shiloh (CG-67) May 25, 2021 Underway

210525-N-JW440-3015 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 25, 2021) Sailors prepare to turn a patient to assess for further wounds during a medical emergency drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67). Shiloh is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Rawad Madanat)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 02:49
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
