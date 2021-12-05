USS Boxer Sailors Train at NAVWAR

210512-N-UN340-012 SAN DIEGO (May 12, 2021) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jeremy Daniels, right, assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) familiarizes Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Alberto Martinez, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) with the workings of a Consolidated Afloat Ships Network Enterprise Services (CANES) racks while training in NIWC Pacific’s Network Integration and Engineering Facility.

(U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released).

