210512-N-UN340-010 SAN DIEGO (May 12, 2021) Chief Information Systems Technician Joshua Gordon, uncovered, assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) familiarizes Information Systems Technicians from USS Boxer (LHD 4) with software loading procedures for Consolidated Afloat Ships Network Enterprise Services (CANES) racks while training in NIWC Pacific’s Network Integration and Engineering Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 12:15 Photo ID: 6663775 VIRIN: 210512-N-UN340-010 Resolution: 4800x2700 Size: 7.01 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Boxer Sailors Train at NAVWAR [Image 14 of 14], by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.