210512-N-UN340-007 SAN DIEGO (May 12, 2021) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Dann Reyes, right, assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) and Electronics Technician/Integrator Alexander Amparan repair cables on a Consolidated Afloat Ships Network Enterprise Services (CANES) rack in NIWC Pacific’s Network Integration and Engineering Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released).
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 12:15
|Photo ID:
|6663772
|VIRIN:
|210512-N-UN340-007
|Resolution:
|4800x2700
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Boxer Sailors Train at NAVWAR [Image 14 of 14], by Rick Naystatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
