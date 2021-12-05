USS Boxer Sailors Train at NAVWAR

210512-N-UN340-004 SAN DIEGO (May 12, 2021) Chief Information Systems Technician Kenneth Henderson, right, assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) explains software loading procedures for Consolidated Afloat Ships Network Enterprise Services (CANES) racks to Information Systems Technicians assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4). Boxer Sailors visited NIWC Pacific’s Network Integration and Engineering Facility to train on the CANES system. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released).

