CIWT Sails First CANES TVE Course

Photo By Rick Naystatt | 210512-N-UN340-012 SAN DIEGO (May 12, 2021) Information Systems Technician 1st Class...... read more read more Photo By Rick Naystatt | 210512-N-UN340-012 SAN DIEGO (May 12, 2021) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Jeremy Daniels, right, assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) familiarizes Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Alberto Martinez, assigned to USS Boxer (LHD 4) with the workings of a Consolidated Afloat Ships Network Enterprise Services (CANES) racks while training in NIWC Pacific’s Network Integration and Engineering Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released). see less | View Image Page

By Glenn Sircy, Center for Information Warfare Training



PENSACOLA, Fla. – The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) conducted the first-ever convene of the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) course using the Training Virtual Environment (TVE) cloud-based delivery capability at Pearl Harbor, June 14 – July 19.



CANES consolidates and modernizes shipboard, submarine and shore-based command, control, communications, computers and intelligence (C4I) network systems to increase capability and affordability across the fleet. CANES also benefits Sailors with reduced operations and sustainment workloads as a result of common, modernized equipment, training and logistics.



“The TVE is great,” stated Information Systems Technician (Submarines) 1st Class Tyler Silliman, an instructor. “I have not done anything like this in my time in the Navy – a great training tool.”



Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR) Tactical Networks Program Office (PMW 160) is the capability owner of the CANES program of record, and the developing agency of the cloud-based TVE, which uses the Amazon Web Services backbone to provide CANES training.



The TVE cloud-based capability allows CIWT to expand CANES training availability from two to eight locations globally, and will provide students with individualized access specific to the shipboard CANES variant/environment onboard their fleet unit. Use of this cloud-based technology is a significant achievement for the Navy and Sailors.



“Because the delivery method is cloud-based, this gives the ability to quickly add network system faults representative of real-world network issues occurring in the Fleet; provides students the ability to identify/troubleshoot high-risk CANES faults,” shared James "JimBob" Carragher of CIWT. “In comparison, NAVWAR/PMW-160 CANES technical training equipment would require actual hardware/software and curriculum development to respond to integration of a new fault into the training system, which is typically an 18-month process.”



The CANES TVE training strategy is to expand the two-site training solution, currently held at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Virginia Beach and IWTC San Diego, to eight fleet concentration areas, supporting the Navy's surface and submarine enterprises, specifically for the information systems technician (IT) and information systems technician (submarines) (ITS) ratings.



“CANES represents the surface and subsurface fully-federated network environment fielded in the fleet” continued Carragher. “The IT/ITS Sailors will be able to address the administration and management of the ship-wide network environment that integrates formerly disparate program of record networks.”



This new capability represents cost avoidances in infrastructure. Specifically, the TVE replaces the costly technical training equipment (TTE), which supports only the CANES SW1.0 baseline and is limited to IWTC Virginia Beach and San Diego; and, eliminates the costly required TTE lifecycle support. The CANES TVE can be delivered in any Naval Education and Training enterprise electronic classroom, employing TRANET-U, a significant achievement that eliminates the need for additional TTE procurement.



“The Training Virtual Environment provides each student their own instance of a fully-federated CANES network–the network representative of their unit’s–enabling each student to perform all learning objectives individually without impacting other students; eliminates bottlenecks resident in TTE training solutions, and avoids wear and tear of TTE leading to costly lifecycle support needs,” added Carragher.



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.



For more news from the Center for Information Warfare Training domain, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CIWT, www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.