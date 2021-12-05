Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Boxer Sailors Train at NAVWAR [Image 8 of 14]

    USS Boxer Sailors Train at NAVWAR

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Rick Naystatt 

    Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR)

    210512-N-UN340-008 SAN DIEGO (May 12, 2021) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Dann Reyes, right, assigned to Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific (NIWC Pacific) and Electronics Technician/Integrator Alexander Amparan repair cables on a Consolidated Afloat Ships Network Enterprise Services (CANES) rack in NIWC Pacific’s Network Integration and Engineering Facility. (U.S. Navy photo by Rick Naystatt/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    USS Boxer
    cybersecurity
    training
    CANES
    fleet support
    NAVWAR

