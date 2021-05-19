Sunny with a chance of lightning

U.S. Airmen with the 724th Air Mobility Squadron participate in a Nodal Lightning exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2021. Nodal Lightning is a simulated air and chemical attack followed by other scenarios that test the teams Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

