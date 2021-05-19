Sunny with a chance of lightning

U.S. Air Force Airman Jaden Boswell, 724th Air Mobility Squadron freight service technician, conducts Personnel Accountability Report (PAR) checks during Nodal Lightning at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2021. Boswell was one of two PAR teams during exercise Nodal Lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 Photo ID: 6659713 Resolution: 5568x3712 Location: AVIANO, IT