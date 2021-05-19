U.S. Air Force Airman Jaden Boswell, 724th Air Mobility Squadron freight service technician, conducts Personnel Accountability Report (PAR) checks during Nodal Lightning at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2021. Boswell was one of two PAR teams during exercise Nodal Lightning. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 04:16
|Photo ID:
|6659713
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-HQ196-1078
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|14.2 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunny with a chance of lightning [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sunny with a chance of lightning
