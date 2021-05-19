Sunny with a chance of lightning

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Patrick Kelly, 724th Air Mobility Squadron (AMS) aircraft services technician, left, buddy checks Airman Jaden Boswell, 724th AMS freight service technician during exercise Nodal Lightning, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2021. Nodal Lightning is an exercise conducted by the 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing, which tests readiness in air mobility units around U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

