U.S. Airmen from the 724th Air Mobility Squadron unload cargo during a Nodal Lightning exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 18, 2021. The exercise started with a simulated air attack followed by other attacks and injuries to teammates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 04:15
|Photo ID:
|6659708
|VIRIN:
|210518-F-HQ196-1134
|Resolution:
|4237x2825
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunny with a chance of lightning [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sunny with a chance of lightning
