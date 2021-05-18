Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sunny with a chance of lightning

    Sunny with a chance of lightning

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen from the 724th Air Mobility Squadron unload cargo during a Nodal Lightning exercise at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 18, 2021. The exercise started with a simulated air attack followed by other attacks and injuries to teammates. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 04:15
    This work, Sunny with a chance of lightning, by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sunny with a chance of lightning

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW
    724AMS
    NodalLightning21-1

