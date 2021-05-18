Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 2nd Lt. Thomas Townsend, right, 724th Air Mobility Squadron (AMS) operations flight commander, provides first aid to U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Robert Latham, 724th AMS operations flight chief, during exercise Nodal Lightning at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 18, 2021. Nodal Lightning is a readiness exercise for the 724th AMS to demonstrate how the team would operate in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 04:16
    Photo ID: 6659709
    VIRIN: 210518-F-HQ196-1202
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.5 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Sunny with a chance of lightning [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW
    724AMS
    NodalLightning21-1

