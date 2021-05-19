U.S. Airmen with the 724th Air Mobility Squadron prepare for a Personnel Accountability Report (PAR) check during exercise Nodal Lightning at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2021. Nodal Lightning is a week-long readiness exercise for air mobility units around U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 04:16
|Photo ID:
|6659712
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-HQ196-1055
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|16.08 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sunny with a chance of lightning [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Sunny with a chance of lightning
