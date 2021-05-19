Sunny with a chance of lightning

U.S. Airmen with the 724th Air Mobility Squadron prepare for a Personnel Accountability Report (PAR) check during exercise Nodal Lightning at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2021. Nodal Lightning is a week-long readiness exercise for air mobility units around U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

