    Sunny with a chance of lightning [Image 6 of 9]

    Sunny with a chance of lightning

    AVIANO, ITALY

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen with the 724th Air Mobility Squadron prepare for a Personnel Accountability Report (PAR) check during exercise Nodal Lightning at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 19, 2021. Nodal Lightning is a week-long readiness exercise for air mobility units around U.S. Air Forces in Europe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Sunny with a chance of lightning

    USAFE
    Aviano
    USAF
    31FW
    724AMS
    NodalLightning21-1

