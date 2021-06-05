Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Poultney, an 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of the North Side Aerospace Ground Equipment flight, uses a hammer and chisel to clear away rusted metal from the inside of a railing on a piece of equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2021. The AGE flight on Kadena is split into three main sections: the North Side shop maintains AGE for heavy aircraft, the South Side shop maintains AGE fighter jets as well as transient aircraft and the War Ready Maintenance shop stores equipment for potential real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.24.2021 02:10 Photo ID: 6659591 VIRIN: 210506-F-GD090-0108 Resolution: 7784x5189 Size: 2.94 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kadena's AGE Flight — Jack of all trades, masters of rust [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.