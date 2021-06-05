Airman 1st Class Kellen Hoogerwerf, an 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment flight apprentice, applies a rust preventive spray to a piece of equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2021. The preventive spray gets applied to joints where nuts and bolts meet, one of the most common areas for rust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
This work, Kadena's AGE Flight — Jack of all trades, masters of rust [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena's AGE Flight — Jack of all trades, masters of rust
