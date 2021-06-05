Kadena's AGE Flight — Jack of all trades, masters of rust

Airman 1st Class Stephen Schuler, an 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment flight apprentice, washes off a piece of equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2021. A regular inspection of equipment includes scraping away rust, applying rust preventive sprays and then rinsing equipment off with water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

