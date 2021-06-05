Airman 1st Class Stephen Schuler, an 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment flight apprentice, washes off a piece of equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2021. A regular inspection of equipment includes scraping away rust, applying rust preventive sprays and then rinsing equipment off with water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 02:09
|Photo ID:
|6659587
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-GD090-0060
|Resolution:
|8198x5465
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kadena's AGE Flight — Jack of all trades, masters of rust [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cesar Navarro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kadena’s AGE Flight — Jack of all trades, masters of rust
