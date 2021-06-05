Kadena's AGE Flight — Jack of all trades, masters of rust

Airman 1st Class Tyler Ballard, an 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment flight apprentice, attaches a socket to his socket wrench at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2021. The AGE shop keeps tools for every occasion, ensuring preparation and execution for whatever problem arises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

