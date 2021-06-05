Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena's AGE Flight — Jack of all trades, masters of rust [Image 7 of 10]

    Kadena's AGE Flight — Jack of all trades, masters of rust

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar Navarro 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen 1st Class Isis Flores and Jaylyn Baugh, 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment flight apprentices, work together to coat the most vulnerable parts of a piece of equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2021. Regardless of the preventive efforts and maintenance done by the AGE flight, some equipment becomes unserviceable due to the humidity of Okinawa. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)

