Airman 1st Class Andrew Goggin, an 18th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, Aerospace Ground Equipment flight apprentice, scrapes rust off a piece of equipment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, May 6, 2021. Airmen at the AGE shops around the flight line fight the corrosive elements of Okinawan weather regularly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Cesar J. Navarro)
This work, Kadena's AGE Flight — Jack of all trades, masters of rust [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Cesar Navarro
Kadena’s AGE Flight — Jack of all trades, masters of rust
