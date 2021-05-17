Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Parting Gift [Image 4 of 5]

    A Parting Gift

    FT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    177th Armored Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Robert Dembowiak (left), former commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-347th Training Support Battalion, stands next to a framed plaque presented by U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Michael B. Puccio, first sergeant, 3-347th TSBN, at the conclusion of the battalion's change of command ceremony conducted May 17, 2021, in Ft. Bliss, Texas. Dembowiak took command at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020, an unprecedented period where the entire battalion faced travel bans, social distancing protocols, and supply shortages while preparing for its mobilization through virtual battle assemblies. In August 2020, Dembowiak, a native of Milwaukee, Wisc., led more than 70 Soldiers to Ft. Bliss, Texas, where they immersed themselves into 5th Armored Brigade's multiple, high tempo missions that prepare thousands of Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers for their overseas deployments and thousands of others for their transition to their homes, families and civilian employers. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th AR BDE).

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Parting Gift [Image 5 of 5], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Passing the Guidon: Stinger Battalion bids farewell to former commander, welcomes new commander

