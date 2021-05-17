A Parting Gift

U.S. Army Capt. Robert Dembowiak (left), former commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-347th Training Support Battalion, stands next to a framed plaque presented by U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Michael B. Puccio, first sergeant, 3-347th TSBN, at the conclusion of the battalion's change of command ceremony conducted May 17, 2021, in Ft. Bliss, Texas. Dembowiak took command at the height of the coronavirus pandemic in May 2020, an unprecedented period where the entire battalion faced travel bans, social distancing protocols, and supply shortages while preparing for its mobilization through virtual battle assemblies. In August 2020, Dembowiak, a native of Milwaukee, Wisc., led more than 70 Soldiers to Ft. Bliss, Texas, where they immersed themselves into 5th Armored Brigade's multiple, high tempo missions that prepare thousands of Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers for their overseas deployments and thousands of others for their transition to their homes, families and civilian employers. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th AR BDE).

