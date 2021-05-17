From the Old

U.S. Army Capt. Robert Dembowiak (left), former Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, 3-347th Training Support Battalion, hands the unit's guidon to its battalion commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy P. Hall (right), during the unit's change of command ceremony conducted May 17, 2021, in Ft. Bliss, Texas. The event marked the conclusion of Dembowiak's 13-month tenure as the battalion's Headquarters & Headquarters Company commander. He took command at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, an unprecedented period where every Soldier in the battalion faced travel bans, social distancing protocols, and supply shortages while simultaneously preparing for a year-long mobilization through virtual battle assemblies. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th AR BDE).

