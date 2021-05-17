Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. John Carkeet IV 

    177th Armored Brigade

    U.S. Army Capt. Eric J. Bosco (right), Headquarters and Headquarters Company commander, 3-347th Training Support Battalion, receives the unit's guidon from its battalion commander, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeremy P. Hall (left), during the battalion's change of command ceremony conducted May 17, 2021, in Ft. Bliss, Texas. Bosco will oversee the battalion’s final months in Ft. Bliss as it prepares to hand authority to another task force and transition back its headquarters in Orlando, Fla. Bosco, who also serves as the battalion's communications and intelligence officer, now leads dozens of Soldiers who are primarily responsible for supporting thousands of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard service members as they return from their overseas deployments and transition back to their homes, families and civilian employers (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th AR BDE).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, To the New [Image 5 of 5], by SSG John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

