Welcoming Speech

With Old Glory fluttering in the desert breeze, U.S. Army Capt. Eric J. Bosco (right), commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, gives his first address as HHC commander during the battalion's change of command ceremony conducted May 17, 2021, in Ft. Bliss, Texas. Bosco will oversee the battalion’s final months in Ft. Bliss as it prepares to hand authority to another task force and transition back its headquarters in Orlando, Fla. Bosco, who also serves as the battalion's communications and intelligence officer, now leads dozens of Soldiers who are primarily responsible for supporting thousands of U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard service members as they return from their overseas deployments and transition back to their homes, families and civilian employers. "We are all a family, even those who are currently tasked out to other organizations," said Bosco, an Orlando, Fla., native who, when not wearing an Army uniform, also teaches history at a Central Florida high school. "Finish strong and never sacrifice the standards." (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th AR BDE).

