U.S. Army Col. James A. Moyes (right), commander, 5th Armored Brigade, wishes U.S. Army Capt. Robert Dembowiak (left), former commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3-347th Training Support Battalion, a fond farewell at the conclusion of the battalion's change of command ceremony conducted May 17, 2021, in Ft. Bliss, Texas. The event marked the conclusion of Dembowiak's 13-month tenure as the battalion's Headquarters & Headquarters Company commander. In August 2020, Dembowiak, a native of Milwaukee, Wisc., led more than 70 Soldiers to Ft. Bliss, Texas, where they immersed themselves into 5th Armored Brigade's multiple, high tempo missions that prepare thousands of Army Reserve and National Guard Soldiers for their overseas deployments and thousands of others for their transition to their homes, families and civilian employers. Dembowiak stepped down from command after accepting a full-time position as an operations officer for the 352nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion based in Macon, Georgia. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. John Onuoha, 5th AR BDE).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 Photo ID: 6659420 Location: FT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: MILWAUKEE, WI, US