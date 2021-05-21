B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs

Nine MK-82 hard target penetrating bombs hang in the bomb bay a B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, prior to a training event with Latvian joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) May 21, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

