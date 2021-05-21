Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs [Image 6 of 6]

    B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Nine MK-82 hard target penetrating bombs hang in the bomb bay a B-52H Stratofortresses, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, LA, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, prior to a training event with Latvian joint terminal attack controllers (JTAC) May 21, 2021. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 11:36
    This work, B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

