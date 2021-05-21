B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs

Two Danish F-16s integrate with a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe May 21, 2021. Strategic bombers contribute to stability in the European theater, as they are intended to deter conflict rather than instigate it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

Date Taken: 05.21.2021
Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES