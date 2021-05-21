Lt. Col. Christopher “Gov’na” Duff, 96th Bomb Squadron commander, fist bumps 1st. Lt. Trant “Gator” Miller during pre-flight change over at Morón Air Base, Spain, May 21, 2021. The U.S. Air Force is engaged, postured, and ready with credible force to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 11:35
|Photo ID:
|6658858
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-SC126-0002
|Resolution:
|5005x3284
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|MORóN AIR BASE, ES
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
