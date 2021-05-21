B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs

A Danish F-16 holds station off the wing of a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe May 21, 2021. Presence is our most visible symbol of assurance and commitment to our allies and provides deterrence against potential adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

