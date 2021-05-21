Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs [Image 4 of 6]

    B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    A French Air Force Mirage 2000 intercepts a B-52H Stratofortress over Northern France during a flight en route to a Latvian training range, May 21, 2021. U.S. European Command lives, trains, and fights with the allies and partners from bases in Europe that are critical for more timely and coordinated response when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

    B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs
    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    AFGSC
    2nd Bomb Wing
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    B-52 BTF

