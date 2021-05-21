A French Air Force Mirage 2000 intercepts a B-52H Stratofortress over Northern France during a flight en route to a Latvian training range, May 21, 2021. U.S. European Command lives, trains, and fights with the allies and partners from bases in Europe that are critical for more timely and coordinated response when needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)
This work, B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
