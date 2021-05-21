Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs [Image 3 of 6]

    B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs

    MORóN AIR BASE, SPAIN

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    Two Danish F-16s integrate with a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe May 21, 2021. U.S. European Command enjoys mutually beneficial military cooperation with our Nordic allies and partner countries with respect to the Arctic region, constantly coordinating together on operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

