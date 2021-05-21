Two Danish F-16s integrate with a U.S. B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 2nd Bomb Wing, Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, out of Morón Air Base, Spain, in support of Bomber Task Force Europe May 21, 2021. U.S. European Command enjoys mutually beneficial military cooperation with our Nordic allies and partner countries with respect to the Arctic region, constantly coordinating together on operations and exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jael Laborn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.23.2021 11:35 Photo ID: 6658856 VIRIN: 210521-F-SC126-0132 Resolution: 5954x3739 Size: 6.66 MB Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-52s integrate with Latvian JTACs [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jael Laborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.