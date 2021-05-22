An infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, continues to shoot, move and communicate during joint training for Immediate Response 21 at Manjača Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), May 22, 2021. Immediate Response 21 supports DEFENDER-Europe 21, a multinational joint exercise that demonstrates and develops the extensive military capabilities that NATO allies and partners have to prevent conflict, preserve peace and keep our nations safe. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 16:02 Photo ID: 6658430 VIRIN: 210522-Z-WB177-1010 Resolution: 6312x4480 Size: 10.55 MB Location: MANJAčA, BA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.