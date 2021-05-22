Lt. Col. Admir Jusupović, commander of 1st Infantry Battalion, Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH), addresses the AFBiH and U.S. Soldiers after partaking in Immediate Response 21 at Manjača Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2021. Immediate Response 21 supports DEFENDER-Europe 21, an extensive multinational exercise allowing soldiers to engage with the militaries of other nations to learn new skills and gain new perspectives. Interoperability is key to alliance readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 16:08 Photo ID: 6658427 VIRIN: 210522-Z-WB177-1012 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.62 MB Location: MANJAčA, BA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.