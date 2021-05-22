Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event [Image 6 of 9]

    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event

    MANJAčA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Curry, commander of 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, addresses both the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) and U.S. Soldiers from the 2-124th, after partaking in Immediate Response 21 at Manjača Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2021. “We extend between armed services, U.S. and Bosnia and Herzegovina, we are all brothers and sisters in arms,” Curry said. Immediate Response 21 supports DEFENDER-Europe 21, a joint exercise that highlights large-scale movements of troops and equipment through extensive support from BiH, the indispensability of allied and partner investment, and European military readiness and defense contributions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 16:07
    Photo ID: 6658428
    VIRIN: 210522-Z-WB177-1013
    Resolution: 5376x4248
    Size: 9.06 MB
    Location: MANJAčA, BA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    FLNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse21

