U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Curry, commander of 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, addresses both the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) and U.S. Soldiers from the 2-124th, after partaking in Immediate Response 21 at Manjača Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2021. “We extend between armed services, U.S. and Bosnia and Herzegovina, we are all brothers and sisters in arms,” Curry said. Immediate Response 21 supports DEFENDER-Europe 21, a joint exercise that highlights large-scale movements of troops and equipment through extensive support from BiH, the indispensability of allied and partner investment, and European military readiness and defense contributions. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.22.2021 Date Posted: 05.22.2021 16:07 Photo ID: 6658428 VIRIN: 210522-Z-WB177-1013 Resolution: 5376x4248 Size: 9.06 MB Location: MANJAčA, BA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.