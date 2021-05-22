53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event

An infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, lays down suppressive fire during a training exercise at Manjača Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH), May 22, 2021. U.S. Soldiers conducted joint training with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina during Immediate Response 21, a logistics-focused exercise to improve the movement of forces and equipment. Immediate Response 21 supports DEFENDER-Europe 21, which is an extensive multinational exercise allowing Soldiers to engage with the militaries of other nations to learn new skills and gain new perspectives. Interoperability is key to alliance readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

