53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Francis Swirko (right), with U.S. Army Europe, and Private Kevrić Asidin, an infantryman assigned to 1st Infantry Company, 1st Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Brigade, Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH), discuss Immediate Response 21, a joint training exercise, at Manjača Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2021. Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard have been training alongside the AFBiH in support of the multinational exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

