    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event [Image 7 of 9]

    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event

    MANJAčA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Francis Swirko (right), with U.S. Army Europe, and Private Kevrić Asidin, an infantryman assigned to 1st Infantry Company, 1st Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Brigade, Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH), discuss Immediate Response 21, a joint training exercise, at Manjača Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2021. Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard have been training alongside the AFBiH in support of the multinational exercise DEFENDER-Europe 21. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 16:03
    Photo ID: 6658429
    VIRIN: 210522-Z-WB177-1011
    Resolution: 6328x4024
    Size: 10.2 MB
    Location: MANJAčA, BA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FLNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse21

