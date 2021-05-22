53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event

Staff Sgt. Ryan Finlay, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires the .50-caliber machine gun from a HMMWV turret during joint training for Immediate Response 21 at Manjača Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2021. Immediate Response 21 supports DEFENDER-21, which has linked U.S. Soldiers and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to train alongside one another, forging an alliance to deter aggression and assure readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

