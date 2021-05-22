Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event [Image 9 of 9]

    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event

    MANJAčA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Staff Sgt. Ryan Finlay, an infantryman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, fires the .50-caliber machine gun from a HMMWV turret during joint training for Immediate Response 21 at Manjača Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2021. Immediate Response 21 supports DEFENDER-21, which has linked U.S. Soldiers and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) to train alongside one another, forging an alliance to deter aggression and assure readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 16:00
    Photo ID: 6658431
    VIRIN: 210522-Z-WB177-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 15.27 MB
    Location: MANJAčA, BA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event [Image 9 of 9], by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event
    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event
    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event
    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event
    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event
    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event
    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event
    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event
    53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT