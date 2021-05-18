U.S. Marines with Tactical Training Exercise Control Group, Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, coach Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, during the Enhanced Motorized Operations Course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 18, 2021. The EMOC strengthens a training unit’s proficiency in live-fire convoy operations, while incorporating overhead artillery support by fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 23:03 Photo ID: 6655925 VIRIN: 210518-M-KV124-1472 Resolution: 3264x4896 Size: 3.02 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bravo Battery trains in supported convoy operations [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Jacquilyn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.