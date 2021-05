Bravo Battery trains in supported convoy operations

U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment conduct the Enhanced Motorized Operations Course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 18, 2021. The EMOC strengthens a training unit’s proficiency in live-fire convoy operations, while incorporating overhead artillery support by fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis)

Date Taken: 05.18.2021
Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US