A U.S. Marine with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment guides a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement during the Enhanced Motorized Operations Course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 18, 2021. The EMOC strengthens a training unit’s proficiency in live-fire convoy operations, while incorporating overhead artillery support by fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2021 23:04
|Photo ID:
|6655919
|VIRIN:
|210518-M-KV124-1219
|Resolution:
|4326x2884
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bravo Battery trains in supported convoy operations [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Jacquilyn Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
