    Bravo Battery trains in supported convoy operations [Image 7 of 20]

    Bravo Battery trains in supported convoy operations

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment carry a simulated casualty during the Enhanced Motorized Operations Course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 18, 2021. The EMOC strengthens a training unit’s proficiency in live-fire convoy operations, while incorporating overhead artillery support by fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

