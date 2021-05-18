Bravo Battery trains in supported convoy operations

U.S. Marines with Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment carry a simulated casualty during the Enhanced Motorized Operations Course at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 18, 2021. The EMOC strengthens a training unit’s proficiency in live-fire convoy operations, while incorporating overhead artillery support by fire. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacquilyn Davis)

