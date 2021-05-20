Marne Week 2021 Closing Ceremony

Dogface Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, celebrate winning ‘The Marne Cup’ during the 3rd Infantry Division Marne Week Closing Ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 20, 2021. Marne Week displays the fighting spirit, tenacity and warrior ethos that is the Dogface Soldier, carrying on the unit’s proud history and lineage. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

