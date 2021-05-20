Dogface Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, earned the second place title for ‘Marne Week Battalion Champions' during the Division Marne Week Closing Ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 20, 2021. The closing ceremony recognizes the event winners of Marne Week, which was an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the ‘Rock of the Marne.’

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2021 Date Posted: 05.20.2021 17:53 Photo ID: 6655269 VIRIN: 210520-A-BT735-004 Resolution: 4397x3240 Size: 1.51 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marne Week 2021 Closing Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.