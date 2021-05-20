Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2021 Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 14]

    Marne Week 2021 Closing Ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Justin A. Naylor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 15th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Infantry Division, earned the third place title for ‘Marne Week Battalion Champions' during the Division Marne Week Closing Ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 20, 2021. The closing ceremony recognizes the event winners of Marne Week, which was an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the ‘Rock of the Marne.’

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 17:53
    Photo ID: 6655270
    VIRIN: 210520-A-BT735-005
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2021 Closing Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SFC Justin A. Naylor, identified by DVIDS

    sports
    marne
    marneweek21

