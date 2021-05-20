Marne Week 2021 Closing Ceremony

Dogface Soldiers from throughout the Division receive their sporting awards during the 3rd Infantry Division Marne Week Closing Ceremony at Fort Stewart Georgia, May 20, 2021. The closing ceremony recognizes the event winners of Marne Week, which was an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the ‘Rock of the Marne.’

Date Taken: 05.20.2021
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
by SFC Justin A. Naylor