Marne Week 2021 Closing Ceremony

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, stand in formation before a close out ceremony for Marne Week 2021 May 20 on Fort Stewart, Georgia. The closing ceremony is the culminating event of Marne Week, which was an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers past and present to celebrate being a member of the ‘Rock of the Marne.’

