    Marne Week 2021 Closing Ceremony [Image 11 of 14]

    Marne Week 2021 Closing Ceremony

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Spc. Savannah Roy 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers from throughout the Division line up to receive their sporting awards during the 3rd Infantry Division Marne Week Closing Ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 20, 2021. Marne Week is an opportunity for Dogface Soldiers, past and present, and their Families to come together, enjoy camaraderie and celebrate being members of the “Rock of the Marne.” (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Savannah Roy/ 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 17:50
    Photo ID: 6655276
    VIRIN: 210520-A-CE555-1325
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 7.26 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2021 Closing Ceremony [Image 14 of 14], by SPC Savannah Roy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    Spirit
    3rd ID
    MarneWeek21

