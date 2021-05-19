Grand Forks Airmen compete in Defenders Challenge

Airman 1st Class Julia Pennington, 319th Security Forces Squadron alarm monitor, runs on the sidewalk while participating in the Defenders Challenge at Grand Forks Air Force Base, May 19, 2021. This was the second annual Defenders Challenge, which is held by the 319th Security Forces Squadron in honor of Police Week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

