    Grand Forks Airmen compete in Defenders Challenge [Image 1 of 6]

    Grand Forks Airmen compete in Defenders Challenge

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Dakota LeGrand 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    A group of airmen complete burpees as part of the Defenders Challenge at Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D., May 19, 2021. The Defenders Challenge is a physical fitness challenge in which groups of four people compete in various exercises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Dakota C. LeGrand)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.20.2021 14:32
    Photo ID: 6654805
    VIRIN: 210519-F-IH091-1001
    Resolution: 7033x4181
    Size: 5.67 MB
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Grand Forks Airmen compete in Defenders Challenge [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Dakota LeGrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fitness
    Air Force
    Security Forces
    Grand Forks
    319th Reconnaissance Wing

